China detects new African swine fever case in Anhui province

HONG KONG: China reported another outbreak of the deadly African swine fever in the eastern province of Anhui as the highly contagious disease spreads further in cities that have already reported infections.

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website that 23 hogs have died and 63 were infected in the new case in Tongling city in Anhui.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)