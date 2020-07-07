China reports eight new coronavirus cases, none in Beijing

BEIJING: China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Monday (Jul 6), up from four a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday

All of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers entering China from abroad, while Beijing reported zero new cases. There was one case in the capital city a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported in the mainland.

China also reported 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Jul 6, up from 11 a day earlier.



As of Jul 6, China had a total of 83,565 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll remained at 4,634.

