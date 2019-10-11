Chinese embassy in Thailand condemns politicians for siding with Hong Kong pro-independence group

BANGKOK: The Chinese embassy in Bangkok condemned "certain Thai politicians" on Thursday (Oct 10) for getting in touch with Hong Kong’s pro-independence group, implying such behaviour could hurt the friendship between the two countries.

“The group that wants to separate Hong Kong from China has conspired with foreign groups, to spread rumours and distort facts in order to achieve their undisclosed motive,” the embassy’s spokesperson said in a statement published on its website.

“Certain Thai politicians have been in touch with the group calling for Hong Kong’s independence from China, acting in favour of it.

"The action is extremely wrong and irresponsible. China hopes the relevant individuals can recognise the facts about the Hong Kong issue, be cautious, and do what is beneficial for the friendship between China and Thailand.”

The stern warning came after Hong Kong student activist and politician from pro-democracy party Demosisto, Joshua Wong, shared on social media a photograph of himself and the leader of Thailand’s progressive Future Forward Party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

The pair met on Oct 5 at the Open Future Festival in Hong Kong, an annual forum organised by the Economist. Both Wong and Thanathorn were speakers at the event.

It is my honour to meet with @Thanathorn_FWP at the @TheEconomist @EconomistEvents Open Future Forum.

Under the hard-line authoritarian suppression, we stand in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/j72aT1tVUP — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) October 7, 2019





“Under the hard-line authoritarian suppression, we stand in solidarity,” Wong wrote last week in a tweet showing him smiling next to Thanathorn.

On Oct 5, the Thai politician said what happened in Hong Kong over the past few years has inspired his newly formed party.

“Let me take you back to 2018, when we were trying to make this decision whether to form a party," Thanathorn told the audience at the Open Future Festival.

"There were two options back then: whether it should be a movement or a political party."

He added: “We ended up as a political party because the wounds of the 2010 crackdown were still very fresh.

"The fear is still inside the hearts and the minds of the people. So we said, ‘Okay. If we cannot do it as a movement, then the only alternative left is the political party'. So I think, in a way, Hong Kong inspires us."





The Future Forward Party was formed in March 2018 by Thai billionaire Thanathorn and prominent legal scholar Piyabutr Saengkanokkul.

In the general election on Mar 24, it won 6.3 million votes, which translated into 81 seats in the 500-seat parliament. The party is largely supported by young voters in urban areas.

Shortly after the polls, its leader and elected member of parliament Thanathorn was suspended by the constitutional court from serving his MP duties after the court accepted a case alleging he violated media shareholding rules.

The suspension took place on May 23, one day before the opening of parliament.