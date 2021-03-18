China reports first local COVID-19 case since February

FILE PHOTO: People line up to get their nucleic acid test at a mass testing site following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING: China reported one confirmed local COVID-19 case on Thursday (Mar 18), health authorities said.

The case in Xi'an city in northwestern Shaanxi province is the first locally transmitted case since Feb 14, although infections in people arriving in China from abroad have been frequently detected.

The Xi'an patient works at a local hospital and is responsible for collecting samples of people in quarantine for coronavirus testing, the provincial health commission said.

Source: Reuters

