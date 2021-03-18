China reports first local COVID-19 case since February

BEIJING: China reported one confirmed local COVID-19 case on Thursday (Mar 18), health authorities said.

The case in Xi'an city in northwestern Shaanxi province is the first locally transmitted case since Feb 14, although infections in people arriving in China from abroad have been frequently detected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Xi'an patient works at a local hospital and is responsible for collecting samples of people in quarantine for coronavirus testing, the provincial health commission said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram