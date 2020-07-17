At least 141 dead or missing, millions evacuated in China floods

SINGAPORE: Chinese authorities issued more flood warnings for China’s Yangtze River on Friday (Jul 17), as heavy rains were forecast in provinces in the country’s south.

At least 141 people have died or are missing and more than 2.2 million relocated due to floods across southern China since June, state-run CGTN reported.

Water levels in the middle and lower portions of the Yangtze River have continued to rise, the official Xinhua news agency reported the Minister for Water Resources E Jingping saying on Thursday.

This followed 12 days of the water in parts of the Yangtze River and its tributaries exceeding alert levels, said the minister.

The Changjiang River Water Resources Commission, which uses the local name for the Yangtze River, on Thursday issued a "blue" flood warning – the lowest level – for the Three Gorges reservoir, Xinhua reported.

Water inflow to the reservoir on Friday is expected to exceed 50,000 cubic metres a second.

Higher "orange" flood warnings remain in place for two major freshwater lakes in the Yangtze River plain – Dongting Lake in Hunan province and Poyang Lake in Jiangxi province.

Xinhua said water levels at a key hydrological station on Poyang Lake broke a record set in 1998, when more than 4,000 people were killed in floods.

"Yellow" flood warnings were also in place for Jinsha River, which flows through Qinghai, Yunnan and Sichuan provinces in southwestern China, and Chu River in Anhui and Jiangsu provinces in the southeast.

Security members are seen next to a wall covered with sandbags in Poyang lake where the water level has risen in Jiujiang in China's central Jiangxi province on Jul 15, 2020. (Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)

The government's flood response is focused on three areas, said the minister for water resources at his Friday briefing.

They comprise: Coordinating flood management along the Yangtze River and the Three Gorges reservoir; inspecting flood defences at the large freshwater Tai Lake in Jiangsu province; and preparing for a worst-case scenario of flooding in the Huai River basin.

Local media reported efforts by the government, military and volunteers to provide flood relief.

Video footage aired on state broadcaster CCTV showed soldiers carrying sandbags to reinforce river banks in Jiangsu and Hubei.

The footage also showed fast-moving waters flowing on collapsed roads, and a fishing village inundated by floodwaters from the Hong River in Yunnan.