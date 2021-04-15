China will assess food safety threats posed by Fukushima water release: Ministry

BEIJING: China will assess possible threats posed by Japan's release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant to the safety of related food and agricultural products and their trade, the commerce ministry said on Thursday (Apr 15).

According to plans unveiled by Japan on Tuesday, the release of more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water into the sea from the plant crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 will start in about two years after filtering it to remove harmful isotopes.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The plan drew immediate opposition from its neighbours South Korea, China and Taiwan.

China is seriously concerned about Japan's unilateral decision to discharge wastewater from Fukushima into the sea, Gao Feng, the ministry's spokesman, said at a regular press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We will closely follow the development of the situation and assess possible threats posed to the safety of related food and agricultural products and their trade, to ensure the safety of Chinese consumers," said Gao.

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that China shares a common stance with South Korea opposing Japan's action.