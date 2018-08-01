China's foreign minister Wang Yi shrugs off US threat of higher tariffs

KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has shrugged off the proposed move by United States President Donald Trump to raise tariffs from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on US$200 billion in Chinese imports, doubting the proposal would see the light of day.

“Is it true? You think it would ever happen? Let’s wait and see,” Wang said to Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday (Aug 1).

The proposed raising of tariffs is seen as a move to pile pressure on China to return to the negotiating table.

Wang, on the second day of a two-day state visit to Malaysia, earlier held a closed doors meeting with Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, where both sides pledged to strengthen ties, not just in trade and investment but also in other areas of cooperation.

Malaysian Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong, who was in the meeting, said China wants to work closer with the newly elected government.

Wang said on Tuesday evening after his meeting with Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah that China would not interfere with the country’s domestic politics and would support the government of the day led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Chinese state councillor & FM Wang Yi has described Dr Mahathir is an old and good friend of China. He knows China very well , China appreciates his friendship and will work to build stronger mutual trust . pic.twitter.com/CJRe5YfpqI — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) July 31, 2018

China, he said, values the Malaysian government’s support for China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

He also signalled his government’s willingness to accommodate on-going efforts to renegotiate some of the infrastructure contracts that the former Malaysian administration had signed with Chinese state-owned enterprises.

“This is between companies; I am hopeful that through friendly and equitable negotiations, we can find amicable solutions that are acceptable to all sides,” said Wang.

Chinese state councillor Wang Yi is hopeful that through friendly and equitable negotiations, state owned enterprises between Msia and China will find amicable solutions acceptable by all sides #ECRL #SSER pic.twitter.com/Nvbim5j5LW — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) August 1, 2018

Malaysia has suspended several infrastructure projects worth some US$23 billion with Chinese state-owned enterprises, including the 688km East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) that connects South China Sea and the busy straits of Malacca, and two pipeline projects in the east Malaysian state of Sabah pending renegotiations.

The US$20 billion ECRL, signed with the China Communications and Construction Company in 2016 during former prime minister Najib Razak’s reign, is only 15 per cent complete although 20 per cent of the loan has been drawn down.

Meanwhile, the China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau had been paid US$2 billion, or 88 per cent of the total value of the two pipeline projects, despite being less than 15 per cent complete.



Lim has said that the projects will only resume if there is a significant reduction in costs. He has also alleged that some of projects were linked to possible money laundering activities with state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

But one lawyer said that Malaysia will have to find evidence of wrongdoing if it wants to renegotiate its contracts with China.

“If it’s established indeed there’s money laundering or alleged wrongdoing, there’s an opportunity perhaps to renegotiate the contract because something had gone wrong in the past,” said Ton van den Bosch, infrastructure lawyer at Ince and Co Singapore LLB.

“Otherwise payment has been made, some works done, the contract is presumed legally binding.”

