China's foreign minister may visit Japan as early as October: Report

Asia

China's foreign minister may visit Japan as early as October: Report

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets with China&apos;s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Berlin
FILE PHOTO: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) as part of a meeting in Berlin, Germany September 1, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

Bookmark

TOKYO: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit Japan as early as October for talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The visit would come after Suga on Friday (Sep 25) held talks on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders agreed to pursue high-level contacts in a bid to promote regional and international stability.

Suga, who became prime minister this month, must manage relations with Japan's bigger neighbour as ties between China and the United States worsen amid the coronavirus pandemic and lingering trade friction.

Tokyo is also in a dispute with Beijing over ownership of islands in the East China Sea and has expressed concern about an uptick in Chinese military activity in the region.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark