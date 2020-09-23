China to allow foreigners with valid residence permits to enter from Sep 28
BEIJING: China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday (Sep 23) foreigners with valid residence permits can enter the country without needing to re-apply for visas from Sep 28.
Foreigners whose residence permits expired after Mar 28 can apply for visas at Chinese embassies and consulates for entry, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
China in March temporarily suspended the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic.