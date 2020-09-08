China unveils global data security initiative

BEIJING: China unveiled on Tuesday (Sep 8) its global data security initiative that opposes undermining key infrastructure, or data theft by using information technology and forcing firms to store data generated overseas in their home country.

State Councillor Wang Yi said the initiative also calls for tech firms to not create backdoors in their services or products to illegally obtain data, and calls for participants to not engage in large-scale surveillance of other countries or illegally acquire information of foreign citizens by using information technology.

