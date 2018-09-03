China has culled 2,310 hogs in Anhui after swine fever outbreak: state media

BEIJING: China had culled 2,310 hogs in east China's Anhui province as of Sept 2 in response to African swine fever, an agricultural ministry official told state radio on Monday.

China reported a new case of African swine fever in Xuancheng in Anhui province on Monday, the second in the city in as many days, raising the risk for farmers as the disease spreads rapidly in the world's top pork producer.

