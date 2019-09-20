China highly appreciates decision of Kiribati to re-establish ties

Birds fly past China's national flag as it flutters. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo)
BEIJING: China's foreign ministry said it highly appreciates the decision of the Pacific Island nation of Kiribati to re-establish ties with Beijing.

The island nation cut off its ties with Taiwan, a self-ruled island which China views as a wayward province, Taiwan said on Friday (Sep 20). It is the seventh country to break diplomatic relations with Taiwan since 2016.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a regular press briefing Friday.

Source: Reuters/aa

