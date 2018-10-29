China hopes all sides in Sri Lanka can resolve differences via talks
China said on Monday that it hopes all sides in Sri Lanka can resolve their differences through talks, after Sri Lanka's president sacked the prime minister and replaced him with a former leader seen as being close to Beijing.
BEIJING: China said on Monday that it hopes all sides in Sri Lanka can resolve their differences through talks, after Sri Lanka's president sacked the prime minister and replaced him with a former leader seen as being close to Beijing.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing, adding that China was paying close attention to changes in the situation in Sri Lanka.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Darren Schuettler)