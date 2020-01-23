China's Huanggang suspends public transport, closes indoor venues over Wuhan virus

BEIJING: China's Huanggang city is suspending its public bus and railway system from the end of Thursday (Jan 23) due to the coronavirus outbreak, the city's public television said.

Authorities have also mandated that indoor entertainment venues including movie theatres and internet cafes be closed by the same deadline, and are asking citizens not to leave the city other than under special circumstances, the broadcaster said.

Huanggang, a city of about 6 million people, is 70km from Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the outbreak. Wuhan's city government shut all urban transport networks and suspended outgoing flights from 10am on Thursday.



The railway station in a third nearby city, Ezhou, which has a population of over one million, will also close from tonight, though no other measures were announced.



Health officials fear the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home and abroad during week-long holidays for the Chinese New Year, which begins on Saturday.

The previously unknown virus strain is believed to have emerged late last year from illegally traded wildlife at an animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.



There is no vaccine for the virus, which can spread through respiratory transmission. Symptoms include fever, difficulty in breathing and cough, similar to many other respiratory illnesses.

Preliminary research suggested the virus was passed on to humans from snakes, but government medical adviser Zhong Nanshan has also identified badgers and rats as possible sources. Confirmed sufferers include 15 medical workers.

