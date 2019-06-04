China issues US travel warning, citing crime: State media

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry has warned companies operating in the United States they could face harassment from US law enforcement agencies, state media reported on Tuesday (Jun 4).

The tourism ministry also warned Chinese tourists of potential threats such as robbery and gun violence while visiting the United States, state media said.

They are the latest warnings issued by Beijing amid a bitter trade war and other tension between the two countries.



China's education ministry on Monday warned its students against studying in the US, citing an uptick in visa denials and delays.



Last year, China's embassy in Washington issued a security advisory to Chinese nationals travelling to the US, warning tourists to be aware of issues including expensive medical bills, the threat of public shootings and robberies, and searches and seizures by customs agents.



