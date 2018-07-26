China launches nationwide vaccine sector inspection after scandal

China launches nationwide vaccine sector inspection after scandal

China Food and Drug Administration said the problematic rabies vaccine had not left the factory, but
China Food and Drug Administration said the problematic rabies vaccine had not left the factory, but the company admitted it had shipped a separate sub-standard vaccine. (Photo: AFP)
BEIJING: China's drug regulator said it has launched a nationwide inspection of vaccine production as authorities step up the response to a fraud case that has re-ignited public fears over the safety of the country's medicines.

The State Drug Administration said in an announcement issued late Wednesday (Jul 25) that it had dispatched inspection teams "to thoroughly investigate the whole process and entire chain of vaccine production of all vaccine producers".

