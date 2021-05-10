Leopard on the loose in eastern China after zoo escape

SHANGHAI: Authorities in eastern China were still hunting for the last of three leopards that escaped from a safari park, officials said on Monday (May 10), while the park was facing criticism for concealing the breakout for nearly a week.

The three leopards from the Hangzhou Safari Park were spotted by villagers as early as May 1, according to the state-owned Global Times newspaper. However, the safari park only reported the missing leopards and alerted the public on Saturday.

Two of the leopards have already been captured, and are in good health, officials said. It is unclear how the leopards managed to escape.

A worker with a dog looks up on a path into the hillside as a search for a runaway leopard suspected to be in the area in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Photo: AP/Chinatopix)

Efforts to capture the last leopard were ongoing as of Sunday night, according to a statement posted on Monday by the Hangzhou local government on its official WeChat account.

Those searching for the animal were using equipment such as drones as well as hunting dogs.

The leopard was spotted by a drone early on Sunday, but fled when people attempted to approach it, according to the Global Times.

A worker in a powered parachute searches for a runaway leopard in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Photo: AP/Chinatopix)

The delay in announcing the escape sparked criticism that the safari park had put people at risk, especially since the leopards were at large over the five-day Labour Day holidays in China with hordes of tourists visiting the city of Hangzhou.

Hangzhou is one of China’s most popular tourist cities, famed for its tea plantations and the scenic West Lake.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the leopards’ escape and have questioned the personnel in charge at the safari park.

The safari park said it was “sincerely sorry” for not announcing the incident sooner, according to a statement on its Weibo microblogging account on Saturday.

As the young leopards were believed to be less aggressive, the park said it did not make the announcement to prevent causing panic among the public.

The safari park has been temporarily closed while it reviews safety and management issues.