Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to make official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will make an official visit to Singapore from Monday (Nov 12) to Friday, during which he will attend the 33rd ASEAN Summit and related summits.

This is Mr Li’s first bilateral visit to Singapore in his current capacity, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

On Monday, he will be hosted to a welcome ceremony by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, after which both leaders will have a delegation meeting, followed by the witnessing of the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) and agreements. These will cover areas ranging from trade, finance and cooperation on the Belt & Road Initiative, culture and the environment.

Mr Lee will also host an official dinner in honour of the Chinese Premier.

During his visit, Mr Li will deliver the 44th Singapore Lecture, which is moderated by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. He will also attend a dinner jointly organised by the Singapore Business Federation and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mr Li will also attend the ASEAN related events held on Wednesday and Thursday, including the ASEAN-China Summit, the ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the East Asia Summit.

