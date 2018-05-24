China looking forward to working with new Malaysian government

KUALA LUMPUR: China is looking forward to working with the new Malaysian government, to advance cooperation and strive for "common prosperity and development", Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian said in a statement on Thursday (May 24).

Under the new Malaysian government led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, China believes the relationship between the two governments would scale new heights, he said.

Advertisement

“We appreciate that you openly reiterated your support for the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative and welcomed Chinese investment, shortly after assuming office," said Bai.

Added the ambassador: "China has always regarded Malaysia as an important cooperation partner for the 21st Century Maritime Silkroad, and is ready to promote the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative together with Malaysia, striving for the common prosperity and development of the two countries and the building of an Asian community of common destiny."

The ambassador earlier met with Mahathir for about an hour, during which he congratulated Mahathir on assuming office.

Bai also said that Mahathir’s previous tenure as Malaysian prime minister had covered almost half of the 44 years since China and Malaysia had established diplomatic ties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“During your last service as prime minister, you visited China seven times and your important contributions to the China-Malaysia relations laid a solid foundation for the comprehensive and profound China-Malaysia friendly and cooperative relations we are enjoying today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahathir said China had always been a close friend and important development partner of Malaysia.

“The new government of Malaysia will further enhance the all-round cooperation with China especially in political, economic and trade fields,” he said, adding the country welcomed Chinese investments and expected to further grow bilateral pragmatic cooperation.