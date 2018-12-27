China loosens pig transport ban to ensure supplies amid African swine fever

BEIJING: China has loosened the rules on the transportation of breeder pigs and piglets in provinces that are affected by the African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday (Dec 27).

Breeder pigs and piglets from counties without outbreaks of the disease will be allowed to be transported to other provinces, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

Breeder pigs and piglets from infected counties will only be allowed to be moved within the infected province, the statement said.

China has reported more than 90 cases of the highly contagious disease since early August.

