China military's Hong Kong garrison has ability to safeguard China, city's security: Commander

BEIJING: Chinese military officers and soldiers stationed in the garrison in Hong Kong have the determination and ability to safeguard China's national sovereignty and the long-term prosperity and security for the city, the garrison's commander said.

Chen Daoxiang, in an interview with Chinese state television, said the garrison firmly supports the Chinese parliament's new Hong Kong security legislation.

The security legislation, which aims to tackle secession, subversion and terrorist activities, has sent shockwaves through the business and diplomatic communities.



Over the weekend, police fired tear gas and water cannon at thousands of Hong Kong protesters who gathered on Sunday against the proposed law.

Police said on Monday they arrested more than 180 people for unlawful assembly, misconduct and violence.



