Rescuers scramble to free Chinese miners trapped underground

BEIJING: Chinese rescuers drilled deep into the ground on Thursday (Jan 21) in an increasingly desperate bid to save 21 miners now trapped for almost two weeks, with one confirmed dead and still no signs of life from over half of the missing workers, state media reported.

Twenty-two workers were entombed hundreds of metres underground at the Hushan mine near Qixia city in east China's Shandong province after a Jan 10 explosion sealed the entrance and cut off communications.

Contact has been established with one group of miners, although one, seriously injured in the initial explosion, was confirmed dead late Wednesday.

Another is believed to be trapped on his own, 100m further down in rising waters, but his condition is unknown as he has not been directly reached by the rescue teams above.

The second group of 11 miners have also yet to be contacted, despite rescuers' efforts.

"They have also been lowering life detectors and nutrient solutions to other sections to locate the other missing miners but continued to receive no life signs," state news agency Xinhua reported.

This photo taken on Jan 13, 2021, shows rescuers working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners were trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province. Miners trapped underground for more than a week after the blast have managed to send up a note to rescuers, the local government said on Jan 18. (Photo: AFP/STR, CNS)

Rescuers made contact on Sunday with a first group of 11 miners at a site around 580m below the surface.

Emergency responders have drilled two "lifeline" channels to deliver food and medicine and installed a telephone line while trying to widen a shaft to eventually allow the miners to be extracted.

The workers said they were trapped by "two underground explosions" in the mine but details are still being confirmed, reported China Daily on Thursday.

There are plans for the widest of the shafts, about the size of a manhole cover, to be broadened enough to extract the miners once drilling is finished, CCTV said on Wednesday.

The progress of the rescue has been slow because they are drilling through granite, officials have said, while the extraction could be further complicated by the water-logged state of the mine.

Members of a rescue team work at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province, on Jan 18, 2021. At least 12 gold miners trapped hundreds of metres underground in China for more than a week have sent up a note warning that they are injured, surrounded by water and urgently need medicine. (Photo: AFP)

Rescue teams initially lost precious time as it took more than a day for the accident to be reported.

Both the local Communist Party secretary and the mayor have been sacked over the 30-hour delay and an official investigation is under way to determine the cause of the explosion.

Mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record and regulations are often weakly enforced.

In December, 23 workers died after being stuck underground in the southwestern city of Chongqing.