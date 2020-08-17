China reports 22 new coronavirus infections, 37 asymptomatic cases

SHANGHAI: China reported on Monday (Aug 17) 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 16, compared with 19 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 37 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 16 a day earlier.

No new local cases were reported in the western region of Xinjiang on Aug 16, according to national data, marking the first time the area's case count was zero since mid-July.



It marks a new low number for the region, which had become a hotbed for COVID-19 as cases surged.



As of Aug 16, mainland China had a total of 84,849 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health commission said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

