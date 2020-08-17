China reports 22 new coronavirus infections, 37 asymptomatic cases

FILE PHOTO: Women wearing masks are seen on a hot summer day, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI: China reported on Monday (Aug 17) 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 16, compared with 19 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 37 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 16 a day earlier.

As of Aug 16, mainland China had a total of 84,849 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters

