China reports 22 new coronavirus infections, 37 asymptomatic cases
SHANGHAI: China reported on Monday (Aug 17) 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 16, compared with 19 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.
All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.
China also reported 37 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 16 a day earlier.
As of Aug 16, mainland China had a total of 84,849 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.
China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.
