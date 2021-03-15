China reports five new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported five new COVID-19 cases on Mar 14, down from 10 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday (Mar 15).

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to nine from 10 cases a day earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 90,049, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram