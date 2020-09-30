China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sep 29, up from 12 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday (Sep 30).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 22 from 26 a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland now stands at 85,403, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

