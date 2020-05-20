China reports five new COVID-19 cases vs six day earlier

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask uses a phone at a park in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit the hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Hubei province, China, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING: China recorded five new coronavirus cases for May 19, down from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported on Wednesday (May 20).

Four of the new cases were local transmissions and one was an imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement, compared with three imported cases reported the previous day.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,965, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters

