China reports five new COVID-19 cases vs six day earlier

BEIJING: China recorded five new coronavirus cases for May 19, down from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported on Wednesday (May 20).

Four of the new cases were local transmissions and one was an imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement, compared with three imported cases reported the previous day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The total number of COVID-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,965, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram