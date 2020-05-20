China reports five new COVID-19 cases vs six day earlier
BEIJING: China recorded five new coronavirus cases for May 19, down from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported on Wednesday (May 20).
Four of the new cases were local transmissions and one was an imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement, compared with three imported cases reported the previous day.
The total number of COVID-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,965, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram