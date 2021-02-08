China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases on Feb 7, official data showed on Monday (Feb 8), up slightly from a day earlier.

All new cases originated from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 16 from 10 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 89,706, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

