China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

People wearing face masks walk on a street following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai, China on Jan 26, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)
SHANGHAI: China reported 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases on Feb 7, official data showed on Monday (Feb 8), up slightly from a day earlier.

All new cases originated from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 16 from 10 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 89,706, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636. 

Source: Reuters/kv

