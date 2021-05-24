China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (May 23), down from 19 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that all of the new cases were imported infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, reached 22, down from 25 a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 90,991, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

