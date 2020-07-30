China reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, including 96 in Xinjiang

FILE PHOTO: A worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man for nucleic acid testing at a makeshift testing site, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 26, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING: China reported 105 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday (Jul 29), up from 101 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 96 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, five were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, one was in Beijing, and three were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, down from 27 a day earlier.

As of Wednesday, mainland China had 84,165 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Source: Reuters

