China reports 5 new coronavirus infections, 10 asymptomatic cases

SHANGHAI: China registered five new coronavirus cases on Jun 1, down from 16 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday (Jun 2).

All of the new cases were imported infections from travellers overseas.

The mainland also reported 10 new asymptomatic cases - those who are infected but do not show symptoms - compared with 16 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 83,022,while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

