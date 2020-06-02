China reports 5 new coronavirus infections, 10 asymptomatic cases

People wearing face masks are seen at a bar area in a nightclub after it reopens in Shanghai
People wearing face masks are seen at a bar area in a nightclub after it reopens, following a shutdown due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 22, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)
SHANGHAI: China registered five new coronavirus cases on Jun 1, down from 16 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday (Jun 2).

All of the new cases were imported infections from travellers overseas.

The mainland also reported 10 new asymptomatic cases - those who are infected but do not show symptoms - compared with 16 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 83,022,while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters

