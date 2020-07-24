China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

BEIJING: China said Friday (Jul 24) it had revoked the license for the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, days after Washington ordered the closure of China's Houston consulate.

The tit-for-tat move is a "legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China informed the US Embassy in China of its decision to withdraw its consent for the establishment and operation of the US Consulate General in Chengdu.

"The Ministry also made specific requirements on the ceasing of all operations and events by the Consulate General," it said.

"The current situation in China-US relations is not what China desires to see, and the US is responsible for all this," the statement said.

Earlier this week, the US gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the world's two biggest economies.

The State Department said the Chinese mission in Houston was closed "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information".

China said in response then that the US' move had "severely harmed" relations and warned it "must" retaliate, without initially detailing what it would do.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin also said then that the US allegations of spying were "malicious slander".

"China must make a necessary response and safeguard its legitimate rights," he said then.

"This is tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the US," he added

The Chengdu consulate was established in 1985, and has around 200 staff with approximately 150 locally hired Chinese staff, according to its website.