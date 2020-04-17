China parliament's top body to meet from Apr 26 to 29

BEIJING: The top body of China's parliament will meet in the capital city of Beijing from Apr 26 to 29, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday (Apr 17).

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress will deliberate various proposed legislation during the meetings, Xinhua said.

The report did not state whether the committee will decide on when to hold the key annual meeting of parliament that has been delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.