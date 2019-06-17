Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit North Korea this week: CCTV

BEIJING: Xi Jinping will visit North Korea this week, state media said on Monday (Jun 17), marking the first visit there by a Chinese president in more than a decade.

Xi will be in Pyongyang on Thursday and Friday for a state visit at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Chinese broadcaster CCTV.

"Both sides will exchange views on the (Korean) peninsula situation, and push for new progress in the political resolution of the peninsula issue," CCTV said in a lengthy report that led the evening broadcast.



China and North Korea have worked to improve relations in the past year after they deteriorated as Beijing backed a series of UN sanctions against Pyongyang over its nuclear activities.

Kim has travelled to China four times in the past year to meet Xi.

Xi's upcoming visit marks the 70th year since China and North Korea established diplomatic ties, said CCTV. The last Chinese president to visit North Korea was Hu Jintao in 2005.



Neighboring China is North Korea's lone major ally and the visit comes amid a protracted dispute over the North's denuclearisation with the United States.

Kim and US President Donald Trump held a summit last year in Singapore and one in Hanoi this year, but hopes among observers over imminent progress toward denuclearisation have since faded.

The trip to North Korea also comes just one week before the G20 summit in Japan, where US President Donald Trump expects to meet with Xi to discuss their trade war.