China says will take countermeasures in response to US visa bans

BEIJING: China will take countermeasures against those responsible for hurting the Chinese side, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday (Dec 22), in response to additional US visa bans on Chinese officials.

The US has used visas as a weapon against China, this has severely interfered in China's internal affairs, the ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press briefing.

The United States on Monday imposed additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses, taking further action against Beijing in the final month of US President Donald Trump's term.