China rejects US assertion it is holding up North Korea progress

BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed "serious concern" about U.S. comments on North Korea, after President Donald Trump cancelled his top diplomat's trip to Pyongyang and partly blamed China for a lack of progress in denuclearisation talks.

The ministry said in a statement that it made "stern representations" to U.S. officials, and that it would continue to play a positive role in working towards denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Alison Williams)