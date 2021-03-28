China reported 8 new mainland COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 8 new COVID-19 cases on Mar 27, compared with 12 new infections the previous day, the country's national health authority said on Sunday (Mar 28).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 19 from 27 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,167 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

