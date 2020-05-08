China reports 1 new coronavirus case, 16 asymptomatic cases

SHANGHAI: China reported one new coronavirus case for May 7, down from the two cases the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Friday (May 8).

No new imported cases were recorded on May 7, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The commission also reported 16 new asymptomatic cases for May 7, versus six the previous day.

China’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,886, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said.

