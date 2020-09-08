China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases for Sep 7, down from 12 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday (Sep 8).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 23nd consecutive day of no local infections.

The commission also reported 13 new asymptomatic infections, down from 17 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for China now stands at 85,144. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

