China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Mar 3), matching the figure from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 16 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,943, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

