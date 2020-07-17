China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, nearly all imported

SHANGHAI: China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of the end of Thursday (Jul 16), up from one a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

Nine of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers from overseas.

Beijing reported no new cases for an 11th consecutive day.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in China is 83,622. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Most Chinese cinemas will be allowed to reopen next week with social distancing rules following months of coronavirus closures, authorities said on Thursday.

Movie theatres in "low-risk" areas of the country can resume operations on Jul 20, but must screen patrons for fever and enforce mask-wearing, the China Film Administration said.

Cinemas are also required to sell tickets for no more than 30 per cent of the available seats at each screening, and must keep groups of moviegoers at least 1m apart, the administration said.

