China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

BEIJING: China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the same as a day earlier, the health authority said on Saturday (Oct 2).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

It said there are currently 189 active cases of the disease in mainland China, including one serious case, and an additional four suspected cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,434, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

