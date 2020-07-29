China reports 101 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 101 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday (Jul 28), up from 68 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, 89 were in the far western region of Xinjiang and one in Beijing, while three were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, down from 34 a day earlier.

As of Tuesday, China had 84,060 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China had largely brought the virus under control since it first emerged in the country late last year, through a series of strict lockdowns and travel restrictions.

But in recent months a number of small outbreaks has given cause for concern.

Local health officials in Dalian said on Sunday that they would mass-test all six million residents within four days, and announced on Monday that samples had already been taken from 1.68 million people.

Dalian authorities have also banned group celebratory dining activities and ordered customers to display a local "health code" when entering restaurants.

Fujian said the provincial capital Fuzhou would enter "wartime mode" after it discovered an asymptomatic patient who had travelled from Dalian, 1,500km away.

The new measures mean increased scrutiny of travellers who enter the city from nationwide virus hotspots.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram