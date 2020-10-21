China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

SHANGHAI: China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on Tuesday (Oct 20), down from 19 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.

All of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

It also reported another 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 24 a day earlier.

China has now reported a total of 85,715 confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began, with a death toll of 4,634.



