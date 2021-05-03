China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Asia

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: People line up at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile vaccination unit in Beijing
People line up at a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit in Beijing, China, Apr 14, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BEIJING: China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on Sunday (May 2), down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 12 from 16 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,697, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/dv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark