China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs six a day earlier
BEIJING: China on Sunday (Nov 29) reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov 28, compared with six cases a day earlier, the health authority said.
All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.
China also reported 10 new asymptomatic patients, compared with four a day earlier.
As of Nov 28, mainland China had a total of 86,512 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.
China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.
