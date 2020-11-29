China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs six a day earlier

Asia

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs six a day earlier

People wear face masks at Hongqiao Railway Station amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus dise
FILE PHOTO: People wear face masks at Hongqiao Railway Station amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bookmark

BEIJING: China on Sunday (Nov 29) reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov 28, compared with six cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

READ: WHO says would be 'highly speculative' to say COVID-19 did not emerge in China

China also reported 10 new asymptomatic patients, compared with four a day earlier.

As of Nov 28, mainland China had a total of 86,512 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​

Source: Reuters/ac

Tagged Topics

Bookmark