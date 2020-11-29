China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs six a day earlier

BEIJING: China on Sunday (Nov 29) reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov 28, compared with six cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 10 new asymptomatic patients, compared with four a day earlier.

As of Nov 28, mainland China had a total of 86,512 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.



