China reports 12 coronavirus cases, seventh day without local transmission

BEIJING: China reported 12 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for Aug 22, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday (Aug 23).

All 12 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the seventh straight day with no new locally transmitted infections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China reported 15 new asymptomatic patients, down from 34 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 84,951 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement