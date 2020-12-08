China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Dec 7), down from 15 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 10 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to five from six cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,646, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

